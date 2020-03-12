

VIRGINIA CUNNINGHAM "GINNY"



On Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The beloved wife of the late Edward J. Cunningham; mother of Michael (Margaret) Cunningham, Patricia (David) Kimmel, Lorraine (Shamus) Dunn, Denise, Edward (Linda Blankenship) and Walter (Nancy) Cunningham and sister of Gerald (Gary) Vickers. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to celebrate Virginia's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, March 13 from 5 to 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Saturday, March 14 at 9 a.m. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD on Monday, March 16 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403. Condolences may be made online at: