VIRGINIA DREW

DREW Virginia Ethel DREW In the rolling rural hills of Virginia, on the sweltering morning of August 11, 1943 Retta Kimble Barnes gave birth to Virginia Ethel Barnes, giving her husband Richard their first daughter. After graduating from Winchester High School 1961, she heard the call of the big city. She packed her bags, found a room at the YWCA in the Mount Pleasant area of DC, made friends with young women from across the country and landed a job in the secretarial pool at the Epilepsy Foundation of America. Life in the Nation's Capitol introduced the newly red headed Virginia, now going by Ginger, to an exciting, urban world capital, and she was hooked. She would live in DC for the next 55 years. Ginger loved her work. She was recruited by a new corporation, established by the federal government, to oversee the exploding securities industry. She would be amongst its first employees. It was the Securities Investors Protection Corporation. Just blocks from the White House, she worked at SIPC for over 30 years, starting as an administrative assistant, and rising to Executive Assistant to the President and Secretary to the Board of Directors, whose members were appointed by the President of the United States. While there, she earned of Bachelor of Science Degree Summa cum Laude from the University of Maryland. Her work took her to all corners of DC, and on regular trips to San Francisco and New York. From the roof of her building, her extended family celebrated 4th of July fireworks from the Washington monument and she witnessed history, as DC was rocked by terror on 9/11. Perhaps more important to her however, was her lifelong friendship with Pat Kennedy and Charles/Chuck Glover. Her lunches with them to every high and low brow restaurant in DC were legend and forged a bond that lasted a lifetime. Like most young women in the "60's in DC, she loved the exciting city life. She recalled live concerts on the National Mall with Joan Baez, Peter Paul and Mary, Judy Collins, and Bob Dylan. The nightlife in DC was far different than she remembered from Winchester, and she made lifelong friends at every turn. Soon, she was able to buy her own new red convertible Chevy Impala, which she drove one Saturday night with her girlfriend Margie, to the Knights of Columbus Hall in nearby Maryland. Her life would never be the same. In January of 2016, she and Fred moved to Marion to be close to the Ohio Drew's. GG temporarily said goodbye to Fred on April 20, 2016. Following a brief illness, she rejoined her beloved on Saturday night, June 19, 2020 in time for Father's day in heaven. She is eternally loved by her nephew Christian Addor, and his husband Chris Reachard, nephew Tim Barnes and wife Katie, sister-in-law, Jeannie Drew, brother-in-Law, George Drew, daughter-in-law, Terry Crawford, and the Marion Drew's, Scott, Pam, Delaney, Danny and Alexis. Memorial services will be held in Marion, Ohio and Washington, DC at a time when we can all join hands and hearts and celebrate the life of this incredibly special woman. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to share your love of this classy, generous lady, please consider donating to the Konrad F and Virginia E. Drew Scholarship Funds at either Bishop McNamara High School, Forestville, MD, or AT Still University of the Health Sciences, Kirksville, MO For full obituary and to express condolences to the family, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.