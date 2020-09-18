

Virginia LaMaster Evans

On Monday, August 31, 2020, Virginia LaMaster Evans died at the age of 91. Ginny was born November 9,1928,in Herrin, IL to Frank and Vera LaMaster. She graduated from Springfield High School in Springfield, IL, and studied Psychology at George Washington University from 1946 to 1950. Ginny married Paul M. Evans in October of 1952, and was a loving mother of Michael Alan Evans, Gregory Blair Evans, Jennifer Ann Evans (deceased 1957), Stephanie Evans MacDonell (D.J.), and Julie Evans Faust (Wayne). Ginny, or "Z" as she was affectionately known, led an adventurous life, from leading Youth Hostel groups on bikes across the US, Canada and Europe, to climbing Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, to joining an Elder Hostel Canoe group and taking a month-long canoe trip down Maine's Allagash River. In 1952, she began working for the Central Intelligence Agency, leaving in 1953 to begin her family. In addition to her role as mother, in 1968 she began delivering The Washington Post. For 18 years, Z and her trusty orange Datsun, left at four a.m. to begin her route, which eventually swelled to 700 subscribers, covering 26 miles. Her divorce in 1976 led her back to the CIA, where she rose to Senior Research Analyst in the Office of Security, retiring in 1990. Ginny was a trusted and loyal friend to many; her "Kensington Group" stayed extremely close for 65 years. With a creative gift for design, she filled her home with simple objects, unafraid to play with color, shape and form to create warm, inviting spaces in which to enjoy a book or listen to classical music. In addition to her four children, Ginny is survived by daughter-in-law, Josephine (Joey) Evans; granddaughters: Christine Evans, Lindsey Evans, and Kelly Evans; grandson, Connor Evans; nieces Charlotte and Laura Evans; and nephew, Paul Evans. Cremation was done by Rapp Funeral and Cremation, (301) 565-4100. No memorial service is planned, as darn near all her friends have predeceased her.



