VIRGINIA FARMER
VIRGINIA HINES FARMER  
Departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence; beloved wife to the late Charles Farmer; devoted mother to Jeanette Ware, the late Jacqueline Gilkes and Deborah Farmer. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, one son-in-law, Hollis Ware, Sr.; one grandson-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held at the Greater Tyson Temple Church, 3024 Massachusetts Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20019, Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and the funeral service follows at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020. Dr. Lehman Bates Officiating, Interment National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Viewing
10:00 AM
Greater Tyson Temple Church
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater Tyson Temple Church
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC 20020
(202) 583-5400
Memories & Condolences

July 25, 2020
We. are sadden for your loss. Keeping your family in our prayers.
Clarence Holmes
Coworker
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief.
Psalm 94:17-19
R.R
Neighbor
