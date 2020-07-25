VIRGINIA FARMER



VIRGINIA HINES FARMER

Departed this life on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence; beloved wife to the late Charles Farmer; devoted mother to Jeanette Ware, the late Jacqueline Gilkes and Deborah Farmer. She is also survived by six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, one son-in-law, Hollis Ware, Sr.; one grandson-in-law, and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing services will be held at the Greater Tyson Temple Church, 3024 Massachusetts Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20019, Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and the funeral service follows at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020. Dr. Lehman Bates Officiating, Interment National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery.



