

Virginia O. Gavaghen (Age 83)



Of Herndon, VA, passed away on January 25, 2020.

Born May 26, 1936 in Chicago, she was the eldest daughter of the late Neil and Virginia O'Donohue. She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond O'Donohue, and her son, William E. Gavaghen, Jr. Survivors include her beloved husband of 58 years, William; sisters June Magazine and Rosemary Chapman; daughter Moira Wait (Thomas); and grandsons Gavin Wait and Logan Wait (Caroline); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A history graduate of George Mason University, Virginia rose through the ranks of the Central Intelligence Agency, reaching the Senior Intelligence Service. She earned numerous meritorious awards including two Donovans for her work at the Agency. In her spare time, she was a Master Gardener, gourmet cook and textile artist.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . Services to be held at a later date.