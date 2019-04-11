VIRGINIA NABINETT
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Rodney M. Nabinett, Sr., mother of Sherron Greene (James), Ronnie Artis (Keith), Rodney M. Nabinett, II (Denice), Crystal Price, LaShawn Weldon-Gross, and Michelle Williams (Darron). Also survived by eight siblings, 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives, co-workers, and friends. On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Visitation at 9:30 a.m., Service at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends may visit at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. (Chapel), 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Internment at National Harmony Cemetery. Services by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.