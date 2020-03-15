

VIRGINIA BRILL HALLAM (Age 95)



Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, Virginia Hallam passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020 at her home in McLean, VA. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 15, 1924, she grew up in the Washington DC area and graduated from McKinley Technical High School. As a young woman she worked at the National Bank of Washington and married John Frank Hallam on February 13, 1954. John and Virginia raised three sons while residing in Fairfax, VA and Rockville, MD.

She is preceded in death by her beloved, husband, John, her dear sister Patricia Hickock, and her parents Albert and Helen Brill. Virginia is survived by her three sons: John, Mark (Margaret), and Danial (Paula), who reside in Austin, TX, Washington, DC and Seattle, WA respectively. Virginia is also survived by five grandchildren: Matthew (Shannon), Andrew, Caroline, Luke and Emma.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private family burial service will take place the next day. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff aof Sunrise of McLean, who provided wonderful and devoted care to Virginia for almost eight years.