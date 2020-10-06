VIRGINIA HARRISON



Virginia Watts Harrison

Virginia Watts Harrison died on October 1, 2020, at her home after suffering from ALS for seven months. Known as "VV", she was a long time resident of Georgetown, having moved here in 1964 to work in the office of the newly elected senator from New York, Robert F. Kennedy. Born in Baltimore, MD in 1941, VV was the daughter of Virginia Watts of Baltimore and Cyril Harrison of New York City, NY. Her father, an eight goal polo star of the 20s and 30s, was recently inducted into the Polo Hall of Fame. Because of polo, the family moved to Camden, SC where VV grew up, attending the Calvert School in Camden, Garrison Forest, Ashley Hall, and Convent of the Sacred Heart Eden Hall in Philadelphia followed by Duchesne Finishing School in NYC. Described as a "non conformist with a hail-fellow-well-met personality" by the head nun at Duchesne, VV was expelled from the school for entering the nuns' cloistered refectory and putting Tootsie Roll Pops in their perfectly folded napkins. 15 years later, VV wrote a memoir of the Society of the Sacred Heart, Changing Habits. In the process of interviewing nuns for the book, VV described the Tootsie Roll caper to a nun who responded she knew all about it as she had been the recipient of one of those pops and had enjoyed it very much. With a smile and a wink, the nun added, "I never knew who to thank!" Changing Habits was published in 1988. VV also co-authored Confusion to the Enemy, a biography of Edward Ball, and wrote numerous articles for the Washington Post, the Washingtonian, Best of the Post and American Home. She delighted her friends with her rhyming poems written with sentiment and satire for every occasion. VV is survived by her sister, Lee Harrison Child, her beloved nieces Eleanor Downing Child, Katherine Courtenay Begert, Anna Harrison Child, her six grand nieces and nephews, and her many friends who will remember her laughter, light and love. Service private.



