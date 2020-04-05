

Virginia Rose Jackson



Passed away on March 28, 2020, at The Virginian in Fairfax, VA. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Ernest, and sister, JoAnn Jorgenson. Survived by her nephew, Charles Jorgenson, niece, Paula Jorgenson, great-niece, Emily Jorgenson, great-nephew, Mark Jorgenson, and many other family and friends. Born on April 20, 1924 in Hays, KS, Ginny grew up in Salina, KS, and attended Kansas State University where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Ginny graduated Phi Beta Kappa from K-State in 1946 and married Ernie that same year. They settled in Dayton, OH where Ginny worked as the Executive Assistant to the president of The Lenz Company. After retiring in 1985, they moved to Mesa, AZ. In 1989, Ginny became a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, serving at local chapter levels in both Arizona and later in Virginia. In 1996, Ginny and Ernie moved to The Virginian where, for many years, Ginny served as an officer on the Association of The Virginian Residents and chaired several committees. When circumstances allow, a memorial service will be held at The Virginian. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a later date as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Chapter W, VA - JoAnn Jorgenson IPS fund (7956)" (P.E.O. Executive Office, Treasurer's Department, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312). Share a memory with the family at