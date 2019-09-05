

VIRGINIA JOHNSON JEFFERS



Of Bethesda, MD, on Monday, August 26, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Joseph B. Jeffers, Jr.; loving mother of Bo, Mary (Martin Temba), and Chris (Lesly Leach); grandmother of Laura, Ryan, Michael, Malaika, Matthew, Michael, Rosie, and Ky.

Virginia Jeffers embodied some of the best qualities of the American west - common sense, practicality, and straightforwardness - along with a deep love of the Arts and learning. Throughout her long life, she demonstrated the basic virtues of kindness and decency in her daily actions.

Mrs. Jeffers was born in 1926 in Seattle, Washington, the only child of Alice and Jesse Johnson, and attended Bryn Mawr College. She worked at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, after World War II, and later at the Office of Naval Intelligence in Washington, DC. Mrs. Jeffers and her husband were married in 1954 and moved to Bethesda where they raised their three children.

In addition to her family, Mrs. Jeffers maintained an enthusiastic interest in NFL and college football and was an avid reader. She enjoyed travel and was a notable cook for lovely dinner parties she and her husband frequently hosted. Mrs. Jeffers also volunteered with Meals On Wheels, the Washington National Cathedral, and - perhaps most rewarding - the Naturalist Center at the Smithsonian Institution.

A "Celebration of Life" reception will be held at Maplewood Park Place, 9707 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 5. A memorial service and interment will take place in the future at Arlington National Cemetery, where Mrs. Jeffers' late husband rests.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, the Humane Society, or WETA.