VIRGINIA JENKINS (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Trinity Presbyterian Church
651 Dranesville Rd
Herndon, VA 20170
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Herndon, DC
Notice
VIRGINIA DIANE JENKINS

Diane Jenkins, age 64 of Moneta passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Diane was born August 18, 1955 in Leesburg, Virginia, during Hurricane Diane. She was the daughter of late Clarence Wynn Jenkins and Virginia Helen Jenkins. She is also preceded in death by her oldest sister, Elizabeth Jenkins Cottini. She is survived by her big brother, Allen Wynn Jenkins of Herndon, VA; big sister, Carol Jenkins Pfoutz of Smith Mountain Lake, VA; nieces, Mary Ann Jenkins, Cynthia Jenkins, and Jana Pfoutz. Diane was raised in Herndon, Virginia and graduated from Herndon High School in June, 1973. She attended Virginia Tech for one year. She was attending computer classes in Northern Virginia, in March of 1976, when she sustained devastating head trauma as a result of an automobile accident. She was twenty years old at that time. Diane never knew the word "can't". She was a very talented seamstress, knitter, crocheter, and leather designer. After her accident and with the help of friends she relearned all these crafts but was most successful in crocheting. She was also able to teach her crafts to others. Diane had a kind heart and loved to be involved in so many activities. She was never discouraged when trying to relearn an old or new craft. She also loved gardening and flowers. Memorial services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Herndon, VA, 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019. Inurnment will be in Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount/Smith Mountain Lake.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
