KELJIKIAN Virginia (Kashmanian) Keljikian Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Chevy Chase, Maryland at the age of 107. Virginia was born in Providence, Rhode Island on March 24, 1911 to the late Nighohos Kashmanian and Vartoohy Esaian. She was a long-time resident of New York, NY, Watertown, MA, and Chevy Chase, MD. For the past nineteen years, she lived in her apartment in Chevy Chase, Maryland with her sisters, Zarie and then Dorothy. Virginia was the beloved wife of Paul Keljikian (deceased). She was the loving, devoted and cherished aunt of Dale Chakarian Turza (Peter Henry); grand aunt of Kristin Chakarian Turza, M.D. (Chris Campbell), Lauren Chakarian Turza, M.D. and Allison Chakarian Turza Bajger PhD (Dan); great grand aunt of Chase, Haley and Parker Turza Campbell, Lester Kyle and Olivia Dale Greer, and Henry Albert Bajger. She is survived by her grand nieces, Deborah Quick Zavaleta (Raul) and their children, Raquel, Jordan, Dylan and Tristan Zavaleta, and Pamela Quick Reeder (David) and their children, Jonathan and Erica Reeder, as well as her grand nephew, Joel Mazmanian (Jill) and their children, Jacie and Jordan and cousins, Helen Krikorian (Deeran, deceased) and their sons, Mark Krikorian (Amelie) and their children, Alex, Ben and Theo and David Krikorian (Kristien) and their children, Sebastian, Katia and Ara, and Annette Krikorian Arnott (Peter) and their son, David Arnott. She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Margaret Mazmanian (Joseph, deceased), and Dorothy Chakarian Hartmann (Albert Chakarian, deceased and Karl Hartmann, deceased), and Zarie Keosian (George, deceased) and by her niece, Doris Mazmanian Quick (William, deceased) and her nephew, Edward Mazmanian (Carole Mazmanian Chooljian). She is survived by many loving relatives and friends. Born and raised in Providence, RI, Virginia was a prominent fixture for many years in the retail world, having worked at Gladdings and Cherry and Webb in Providence, and in high end fashion houses in New York City. She was always fashionable and well put together right up to the end of her life. After she and Paul married in 1945, they settled into a wonderful life in New York City, where they both worked and took full advantage of what the City offered. They moved to Watertown, MA in 1961 to be closer to family. Upon Paul's death, Virginia moved in 2000 with her widowed sister, Zarie, to Chevy Chase, MD to be close to her goddaughter and niece, Dale, whom she considered to be like a daughter. A few years later her sister, Dorothy, and her husband, Karl, also moved to MD. A world class seamstress by trade, Virginia was an avid reader and fabulous Armenian cook and baker. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing Scrabble and backgammon. She loved her family and friends, whi cherished her in return. The key to her astonishing longevity was always seeing the bright side of things and eating her favorite food, ice cream! She will be very missed by everyone! A wake will be held at Joseph Gawler's Sons in Washington, DC on Tuesday, February 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, Massachusetts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Interment will follow at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, 4125 Fessenden St., NW, Washington, DC 20016.



Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2019

