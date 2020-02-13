VIRGINIA EVELYN KORAB
95 Years Young
Born June 21, 1924 to Walter and Lillie Mae Baliles in Stuart, Virginia. Passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in Florida. Preceded in death by husband, Harry E Korab and daughter, Sharon Jordan; sister Edith Stewart; brothers, Walter, William and Howard Baliles. She is also survived by her loving children, Harry Korab (Joyce), Claudia Lynch (Michael); loving niece, Susan Magocsi; grandchildren, Pete Lynch (Tanisha), Kimberly Hoover (Dan), Jon Lynch, RJ Jordan, Kara Korab; great-grandchildren, Dillon and Emma Lynch and brother, David Baliles. She will be missed by her great-granddog Louie Lynch. Raised in White Oak, Maryland, she attended Blair High School and University of Maryland. Visitation will be at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd W., Silver Spring, MD, February 14 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., where funeral will be held Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m. (Viewing 10:30 a.m.) Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please send contributions In Memory of Virginia E. Korab to Give Kids the World Village, 210 S Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746, http://support.gktw.org/goto/VirginiaKorab
