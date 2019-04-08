Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA L. "GINNI" SIEVERS. View Sign

SIEVERS Virginia L. Sievers "Ginni" Died at her home in Arlington, VA, Thursday, April 4, 2019. Ginni is survived by her husband of 63 years, Col. Ralph H. Sievers Jr. (Ret.); six children, Karin Manolagas (Stavros), Eric Sievers (Diana), Victoria Salzer (David), Diana Valenzuela (Richard), Carol Fox (Charles), Kathleen Sievers; 11 grandchildren, Niko and Lea Manolagas, Tim and Chris Sievers, Ben and Luke Salzer, Matt and Amanda Valenzuela, Henry, Jack and Stuart Fox; brother, Linwood Savage (Jackie); and nieces, Pam Sturbaum (Chris) and Jennifer Masek (Ed). She was predeceased by her sister, Charlotte Gray (Jan). She was born in St. Louis, MO to Laura Louise Siebe and Everett Owen Savage September 11, 1933. She later moved with her family to Carlisle, PA and eventually settled at Fort Eustis, VA and graduated from Warwick High School, Newport News, VA. In Fort Eustis, Ginni's brother introduced her to Ralph and that began a lifetime of love with her future partner. Ginni graduated from William and Mary College where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. Upon graduation, she and Ralph married and like most Army families, moved around with residences in Illinois, Virginia and California before moving to Arlington, VA in 1963. Ginni spent many years as a volunteer for Arlington County Voter Registration, and later as an employee in the 1980s and 1990s. She also volunteered at the Fort Myer chapel, including as a member of the choir for more than 50 years and also a member of the handbell choir. Ginni had a strong interest in genealogy, researching her ancestry back to 1610s Jamestown. She also volunteered at the National Genealogical Society where she provided research and graded papers. She was a member of several societies, including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Colonists, Colonial Dames XVII Century and the Jamestown Society. She held many positions during her membership with these groups such as historian, corresponding secretary and most often chaplain. Funeral services will be held at Fort Myer Chapel with internment in Arlington National Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the American Parkinson Disease Association (www.murphyfuneralhomes.com

