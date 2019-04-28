Virginia Corbin Little
(Age 97)
Of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1922, to the late Franklin Eugene and Pansy Fuls Corbin in Mulhul, OK. She moved to Washington, DC, in January 1942 to work for the War Department until the end of WWII when she married Cpl. Robert Clay Little. In 1954 they relocated to Alexandria, VA, and eventually moved to Greenspring Village in Springfield, VA in 2008. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years; two sisters, Bonnie Corbin Cooper and Goldie Corbin Holt; her son, F. Ralph Little; and grandson, Brian Little. She is survived by her two sons, Jerry Little (Ranae) and James Little (Bonnie); three granddaughters, Gina L. Dunham (Mark), Lisa L. Phillips (Mike), and Regan L. Marshall (Matt); three great-granddaughters, Ashley Little, and Corbin and Emerson Marshall; one great-grandson, Seth Dunham; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. In 1985 she retired from the Army Materiel Command after 21 years of Federal Service. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Alexandria for more than 60 years. Services: visitation, Tuesday, April 30, 6 to 8 p.m. at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W. Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA; visitation, Wednesday, May 1, 11 a.m. followed by Celebration Service at 11:45 a.m. at Greenspring Village Chapel, 7410 Spring Village Dr., Springfield, VA. Interment follows at 1 p.m. at Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Hwy., Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations In Memory of Virginia Little be made to the First Christian Church of Alexandria, the (www.alz.org
