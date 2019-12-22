Virginia Kidwell Moats (Age 98)
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Douglas A. Moats; mother of Karen M. (Tim) Theoharis and the late Douglas A. (Carol) Moats; grandmother of Douglas and Alexander Theoharis; great-grandmother of Vinny, Eleni and the late Jaxx Theoharis. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Silver Spring United Methodist Church, 8900 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, 20910 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.