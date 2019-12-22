The Washington Post

VIRGINIA MOATS

Virginia Kidwell Moats (Age 98)  

On Saturday, December 14, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Douglas A. Moats; mother of Karen M. (Tim) Theoharis and the late Douglas A. (Carol) Moats; grandmother of Douglas and Alexander Theoharis; great-grandmother of Vinny, Eleni and the late Jaxx Theoharis. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Silver Spring United Methodist Church, 8900 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, 20910 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. Inurnment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
