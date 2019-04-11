VIRGINIA NABINETT
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA NABINETT.
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Rodney M. Nabinett, Sr., mother of Sherron Greene (James), Ronnie Artis (Keith), Rodney M. Nabinett, II (Denice), Crystal Price, LaShawn Weldon-Gross, and Michelle Williams (Darron). Also survived by eight siblings, 15 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives, co-workers, and friends. On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Visitation at 9:30 a.m., Service at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends may visit at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. (Chapel), 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Internment at National Harmony Cemetery. Services by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc.
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 11, 2019