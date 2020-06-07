Of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020 at Arbor Ridge In Silver Spring after a long battle with dementia. She is survived by her son, Frank Nitkiewicz, and his wife, Leslie; and her two grandchildren, Alison and John. She was predeceased by her late husband, Walter J. Nitkiewicz. She was born on November 20, 1926, the only child of Thornton and Pauline V. Jennings in Clinton, Missouri. She graduated from Central Missouri State College and attended the Kansas City Art Institute to pursue her lifelong passion for art. From there, she moved to St. Louis to be employed as a high school teacher. It was there that she met her future husband, Walter, who was on assignment with the National Park Service to restore paintings in the Old St. Louis Courthouse. After marrying in 1956, they moved to Washington, DC, and the family eventually settled in Silver Spring, where she lived the rest of her life. After a dozen years as a stay-at-home mother, she returned to teaching art for the next two decades, working at several elementary schools around Montgomery County, retiring in 1992. In 2003, she moved to Riderwood Village, where she made many friends, lived a happy, active life, and was an avid bridge player. She was a volunteer for Montgomery Hospice, finding joy in helping ease the suffering of others. She was a very loving and devoted mother to her only son, and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Montgomery Hospice,