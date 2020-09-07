1/
VIRGINIA PALMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIRGINIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia E. Franklin Palmer  
Virginia Palmer gained her wings on Wednesday, August 26,2020 in her 96 year. She was the wife of the late Alfred E. Palmer; mother of the late James C. Palmer "Sporty" and Patricia A. Tolliver. Surviving relatives: four grandchildren, Lisa, Andrea, Tiffini and Keane; two great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home, in Washington, DC. Interment will be held at National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery in Hyattsville, MD

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Service
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved