

Virginia E. Franklin Palmer

Virginia Palmer gained her wings on Wednesday, August 26,2020 in her 96 year. She was the wife of the late Alfred E. Palmer; mother of the late James C. Palmer "Sporty" and Patricia A. Tolliver. Surviving relatives: four grandchildren, Lisa, Andrea, Tiffini and Keane; two great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Stewart Funeral Home, in Washington, DC. Interment will be held at National Harmony Memorial Park Cemetery in Hyattsville, MD



