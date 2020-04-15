

Virginia Stauffer Peters



Virginia Peters died peacefully of dementia on April 10, 2020. She was born in Maryville, Missouri, attended the University of Missouri and then received an MA in journalism from Columbia University as well as an MA in psychology from the University of Wisconsin. She worked as a journalist in New York City in the 1960's and a psychologist in Wisconsin in the 1970's. After moving to Washington, DC with her husband, Bill, she became an active volunteer in many organizations. She was a docent at the Sackler museum at the Smithsonian and a CASA volunteer. She is preceded in death by her beloved daughter Alison. She is survived by her husband William, daughter Anne and grandson Max. No services are being held.