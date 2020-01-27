The Washington Post

VIRGINIA POWELL

Notice
VIRGINIA M. POWELL  

On Saturday, January 18, 2020 peacefully passed away surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert C. Powell and her son, Gerald B Powell, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, David and Vernelle; three daughters, Genelle Robertson, Beverly Powell and Arlene Kydd; a host of other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 5706 Sargent Rd., Chillum, MD. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later Date. Arrangement by J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 27, 2020
