Virginia Mills Powers

Born November 7, 1926, passed away on October 19, 2020. She most recently resided at Smithfield Nursing Home in North Carolina but had been a long time resident of the Wheaton, MD area. She is survived by her daughters Sherri Dillon (husband Don) and Debra Jaka, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her sons James Ward and Jeffrey Wayne preceded her in death. Services scheduled for a later date.



