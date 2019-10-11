VRGINIA MAE ROBINSON
On Sunday, October 6, 2019 Virginia Mae Robinson of Temple Hills, MD passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Vernon D. Robinson; daughter, Karen Robinson-Carney, (Jimmie); three brothers, Everett (Zethna), Edson and Roger (Shirley) George; sister, Carol Ross; two grandchildren, Cameron and Jhade Carney; a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD, from 12 noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.