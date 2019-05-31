The Washington Post

On Tuesday, May 7, 2019, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Virginia closed her eyes and started her journey with the Lord. She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband Harold M. Smith, Jr. She is survived by daughters, Diane (Thomas) Mann, Judith (Richard) Greenway, and Laura (Eric) Carlson; five grandsons; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was a former resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan. A mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Nativity, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to the Church of the Nativity for a memorial mass in her name.

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
