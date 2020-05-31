VIRGINIA STOKES
Sister Virginia Rosetta Stokes  
On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Sister Virginia Rosetta Stokes went home to be with the Lord in Alexandria, VA. Virginia was born in Ohio on August 21, 1951 to the predeceased Senior Mother Minnie Rose Jones and Presiding Elder Walter Ezra Jones Sr. Loving mother of Sister Schelley Natasha Stokes, she will be sorely missed and constantly the wind beneath her daughter's wings; she was and always will be her daughter's hero. Virginia graduated from James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury, MD and attended Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, DE. She was a member of The Supreme Council of the House of Jacob, Inc. She was first and foremost, a dedicated pioneer for her church; she had been awarded a Certificate of Appreciation and Recognition for her generous contribution and sacrifice to her church. During her declining years and due to her multiple ailments, she was unable to attend church services as she wished, but her spirit was there by singing church songs and reading the Bible at home. As a retiree, she had previously worked as an executive administrative assistant for the attorney of the Christiana Care Health System and received a Service Appreciation Award among other numerous awards for her 42 years of service; her immense service and dedication to the Christiana Care Health System was one of her trademarks. Virginia had a tender, giving and loving heart, wanting all others to be happy and fulfilled. She was strong-willed and courageous. She always believed in being as wise as a serpent and yet harmless as a dove. Though she is no longer with us in body, she is with us in spirit and her joy, love, determination and caring nature will live on with all who loved her. With her loss, there will definitely be a void. To know Virginia, was to know she had a big heart. Along with her daughter, she is survived by her three siblings, Walter Jones Jr., James Ezra Jones, and Elder George Washington Jones as well as 14 nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A private graveside service will be officiated by Advanced Presiding Elder James Walls and held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ivy Hill Cemetery in Alexandria, VA where she will be laid to rest and to rest in peace. For those who loved her, the love will be eternal. www.everlywheatley.com  

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Ivy Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
