

VIRGINIA STURGIS SULLIVAN



Virginia Sturgis Sullivan (age 89) of Silver Spring, MD passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Potomac Valley Nursing Home in Rockville, MD. She was born Virginia Carolyn Sturgis to Richard Sturgis and Margaret Long on August 31, 1930 in Fayette City, PA. During her childhood, the family moved to Washington, DC before settling in Mount Rainer, MD. Virginia graduated from McKinley Tech High School in Washington, DC. She worked as an administrative secretary for the CIA before starting a family. Virginia married the late Robert E. Sullivan in March of 1955. They resided in Hyattsville, MD and nearby Mt. Rainier, MD, and finally building their longtime home in Rockville, MD in 1968. Virginia took great pride in her full-time homemaking and was dedicated to taking exceptional care of her family and home. Prior to Robert's passing in 2001, the pair moved to Leisure World retirement community in Silver Spring. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Debora Sullivan of Rockville, MD; her son Steve Sullivan and daughter-in-law Emily Sullivan of Bethesda, MD. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Julia, Peter and Emma Sullivan, Andrew Bennett, and Matthew Victoria; and two great-granddaughters, Alexis Bennett and Magdalyn Victoria. Survivors also include two sisters, Marguerite Wise and Martha Siemering, and a large extended family. Visitation at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD on Thursday, May 14, is restricted to immediate family only (10 person maximum). Funeral and interment will be held in private on Friday, May 15, 2020. An invitation to attend the church service virtually, followed by a virtual memorial reception, will be shared with extended family and friends. In lieu of sending flowers, the family requests that you make a memorial contribution to Aspen Hill Christian Church, 13501 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906.