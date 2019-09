VIRGINIA THEAKOS



On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Dimitrios Theakos; devoted sister of the late Despina Condoleon and seven other elder siblings now deceased; cherished aunt of Patrick and Aspasia Theros, Mitchell Ticoras, Peggy Kontos and Effi Kontoleon. Loving grandaunt to Nickolas, Marika and Helene Theros, as well as many other grand nieces and grand nephews and great grandaunt to Alexander and to many others. Her family also offers its deepest gratitude to the kind and caring staff at Chevy Chase House.