VIRGINIA THEAKOS
On Wednesday, September 11, 2019 of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of the late Dimitrios Theakos; devoted sister of the late Despina Condoleon and seven other elder siblings now deceased; cherished aunt of Patrick and Aspasia Theros, Mitchell Ticoras, Peggy Kontos and Effi Kontoleon. Loving grandaunt to Nickolas, Marika and Helene Theros, as well as many other grand nieces and grand nephews and great grandaunt to Alexander and to many others. Her family also offers its deepest gratitude to the kind and caring staff at Chevy Chase House.
Friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. (Prayer service at 7 p.m.) Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 7701 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda, MD on Tuesday, September 17 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org
) or to (www.stjude.org
