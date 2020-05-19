

Virginia Carol Truitt



Of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Bradish Truitt (Clarese Jean Krusel). Ms. Truitt was a graduate of the Holton Arms School and the University of Maryland. She retired from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services where she had been a senior program analyst. Virginia, known to her friends and family as Ginny, was vivacious, adventurous, and enjoyed people, travel, music, and reading. She is survived by her brother, William Scott Truitt of Washington, DC. Interment in Oak Hill Cemetery, Washington, DC, will be private. A memorial service is planned for a future date. The family suggests expressions of sympathy be made to Oak Hill Cemetery.