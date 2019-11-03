Virginia P. Walker
Resident of Washington, DC, departed this life on Friday, October 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved brother, Ernest Washington and other loving family members and friends. Public viewing will be on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Virginia's honor.