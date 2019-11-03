The Washington Post

VIRGINIA WALKER (1939 - 2019)
  • "You are well remembered and will be a great loss to all who..."
    - Deacon Herbert Anderson Anderson
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - mary wyatt
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA
23803-4220
(804)-732-8911
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
Virginia P. Walker  

Resident of Washington, DC, departed this life on Friday, October 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved brother, Ernest Washington and other loving family members and friends. Public viewing will be on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 23803. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in Virginia's honor.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Donations