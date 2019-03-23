Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA WELSH.



Virginia Sue Welsh



Entered into eternal rest March 20,2019. She was a recent resident of Hilltop House in Winchester, VA, originally from Hillsville, VA and a 45 year resident of Vienna, VA. She is preceded in death by her mother, Cosby H. Webb, her husband, John Molyneaux Welsh and her son, Michael Thomas Welsh. She is survived by her son, John (Chip) M. Welsh and wife, Judy Welsh, her daughter, Mary Susan Welsh and husband, Lynn A. Stevens, six grandchildren, Brandon Welsh and Katie Klamm, Cody and Andrea Waite, Caleb Welsh, Chris and Cassidy Taylor, Mackenzie Waite and Joshua Welsh, and six beloved great-grandchildren, Isaiah Rigley, Lucas Welsh, Wyatt Taylor, Maverick Taylor, Emmaline Welsh and Clementine Taylor.

She was a graduate of Longwood College and earned her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee. She was a physical education teacher at Our Lady of Good Counsel. She volunteered for several years at Vienna Little League and managed the Yeonas Park snack stand.

She will not only be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but as a teacher of all things, a great friend, an avid reader, gardener, cook, and Nationals fan.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester, VA. Please share in the Viewing/Celebration of Life Service at: Hall Funeral Home Inc., 140 S. Nursery Ave., Purcellville, VA 20132 on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m.