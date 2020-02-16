

Virginia Lucille White



The community sadly lost a good friend, Virginia Lucille White, fondly known as Miss White, or Aunt Gena, who passed of natural causes at the rich age of 95 on February 8, 2020. Many were blessed by her kindness, wisdom, and grace. Born in Marfa, Texas, Virginia had a full professional career, having diligently served one family organization for the last 56 years. She is survived by a sister and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graduate of the University of Texas, she prided herself with exceptional, "Old School" secretarial skills. Her interests extended beyond that of writing, organizing, and managing the office environment. She enjoyed needlework, cooking and reading. She had a deep love for the Washington National Cathedral and was a major contributor.

Virginia's many local friends will miss her deeply, as she was adored and admired by all." A memorial service will take place at the Washington National Cathedral Bethlehem Chapel on Tuesday March 3, at 3 p.m. Interment services will take place in Yoakum, Texas.