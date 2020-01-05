Dr. Virginia Lee Wray (Age 79)
Of Columbia MD passed away on Dec. 22, 2019. Born March 20, 1940 in Grove Oklahoma the daughter of Carl and Louise Pollan, she is survived by her son, David Wayne Wray of Columbia, MD, sister, Geraldine Morris of Grove, Oklahoma, and former husband, Dr. Wayne Wray of Eldersburg, MD. She received Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Microbiology at Oklahoma State University, and the Ph.D. in Biochemistry at The University of Texas
Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences in Houston. Dr. Wray did her postdoctoral research at The McArdle Cancer Laboratory for Cancer Research, University of Wisconsin before joining the faculty of the Department of Cell Biology, Baylor College of Medicine. She worked at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Hospital and Tumor Institute and published extensively on cancer research and cellular biology before joining the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health. She retired as Deputy Director of the Program Project Review Branch at the National Cancer Institute. Service private In keeping with her devotion to science she donated her body to science and requested that in lieu of flowers all memorial contributions in Virginia's name go to the .