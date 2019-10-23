

Virgle Edward Daugherty, Jr.

(Age 64)



Of Manassas, Virginia, died peacefully on October 15, 2019 at the Adler Center in Aldie, Virginia after battling brain cancer. He was born April 12, 1955, in Stuttgart, Germany. He married Renate Daugherty on October 3, 1979 in Frankfurt, Germany, and they shared 40 years together. He worked as a senior modeling simulation analyst at AP3SI and was a valuable member of their team. He received his bachelor's degree in history from Oklahoma State University in 1977. He enjoyed listening to the Beatles, watching the Green Bay Packers, working in the yard, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgle and Mary Daugherty, and his sister, Monta. He is survived by his wife, Renate; his two daughters, Angela (John) Basset and Melissa (Robert) Driggers; his sister, Victoria (Michael) Wainscott; and his granddaughter, Emma Driggers. He was expecting a second granddaughter, Alice Basset, due in November. Memorial donations in his name may be made to Capital Caring. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to John Funk, John Hasty, Dr. Alan Goldblatt, and the entire Capital Caring staff. We are truly grateful for the wonderful care he received and the amazing support we have been given. The family will hold a private wake in lieu of a funeral service.