1/
VITA PAPPANO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VITO PAPPANO  
Vito Pappano, age 85, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at his home in Hamilton, VA surrounded by his family.He is survived by his wife Patricia (West) Pappano and their four children, his brother, twelve grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings.A Mass will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Saint Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, VA. Condolences may be made at  www.loudounfuneralchapel.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Francis De Sales Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loudoun Funeral Chapel
158 Catoctin Cr. SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
(703) 777-6000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved