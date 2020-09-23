

VIVIAN BOUL (Age 93)

Passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home in Bethesda, MD. She was a psychotherapist with a private practice for many decades and was on the faculty of the psychology department at Catholic University.She is survived by her husband of 72 years, the artist Jack Boul; her daughter Nina (Alex); son David (Tom); and her grandchildren, Sarah and Alexander, and many former students.After moving to Washington, DC in 1951, she began her career here as a Social Worker for the Virginia Children's Home Society and later moved to the Jewish Social Service Agency. She joined the psychology department at Catholic University in 1966 where she taught child therapy to graduate students by creating and directing a therapeutic nursery school for at-risk neighborhood children. In 1990, she joined the teaching staff of the Washington School of Psychiatry in the Child and Adolescent Training Program. She had a private practice for children and adults from 1976 until she retired in 2009.Funeral services were private. A memorial ceremony will be held in the coming months. A scholarship fund for African American students has been created in Vivian Boul's name at the Washington School of Psychiatry.



