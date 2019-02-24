Vivian A. Brim (Age 95)
Went home to the Lord early morning Thursday, February 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Byron A. Brim and son, Blaine Brim. She is survived by her son, Wayne Brim (Gwen); daughter-in-law Carolyn Brim; granddaughter Taryn Spate (Shane); and grandsons Michael and Mark Spate. Services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Centreville United Methodist Church, 6400 Old Centreville Rd., Centreville, VA with a reception to follow at Westfields Golf Club, 13940 Balmoral Greens Ave, Clifton, VA 20124. Interment will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Arlington National Cemetery. For further service information, please refer to