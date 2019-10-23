The Washington Post

VIVIAN FAIRNOT

  • "I will cherish all of the good times we had. She was my..."
    - Lisa Sullivan
Service Information
Notice
VIVIAN G. FAIRNOT  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Fairnot, Jr.; devoted mother of Brenton Fairnot and Afiba Fairnot (Cecelia). Also survived by five grandchildren; one great-grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 25 at Maple Springs Baptist Church, 4131 Belt Rd., Capitol Heights, MD from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by HODGES & EDWARDS.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
