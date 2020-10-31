

Vivian Weisenfeld Gans

Surrounded by her loving family, passed away peacefully at her home in McLean, Virginia on October 21,2020 at the age of 85. She was preceded in death in June 2017 by her beloved husband, Kenneth to whom she was married for 60 years. A devoted, loving and enthusiastic mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her children, Jeffrey Gans, Rick (Lynne) Gans, Marge (Boaz) Kalfon, Walter Gans; her grandchildren, Lauren (Craig) Goldslager, David (Ashleigh) Gans, Stephanie Gans, Jordan, Adam and Maya Kalfon and her great-grandchildren, Zoe and Ari Goldslager. Born in Passaic, New Jersey she exhibited early her zest for and embrace of life and learning. She graduated from Skidmore College in 1957 and became a teacher and journalist. Always active and keenly interested in the world about her, she loved to travel with Ken, attend the opera, musicals and the theater. She adored sports. An avid Washington Football (aka Redskins) fan, she was also a formidable tennis player, often with her favorite doubles partner Sally. Later in life became a water aerobics enthusiast. For respite, she would vacation Strawberry Island, in Raquette Lake, New York, the Gans lake house often full of family or friends.She loved nothing better than to gather with friends, often engaging in spirited and not-without-opinions --discussions. Because of her passion, wide range of interests and depth of character, she formed deep friendships that thrived for decades.She retained her zest, intellectual and political interests to the end of her life. One of her "last favorite things" were attending an Andrea Bocelli concert and walking down the aisle at her grandson's wedding. And remarkably, six days before she died, she voted in the 2020 presidential election. We, family and friends, have lost an inspiration; yet we have been given a rare example of how to live life to its fullest. No service is planned at this time. Donations in her name may be made to VOR - Voice of Reason.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store