

VIVIAN ANN GARRETT (Age 91)



Peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Garrett and two daughters, Vivian Talley and Veronica Bing. She is survived by her loving and devoted caregivers, grandson and great-grandson, Charles and Charles, II. In addition, she is also survived by other grandchildren; great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Calvin Talley; sister-in-law, Irene Neal; a host of other relatives and loving friends.

At Mrs. Garrett's request, no funeral or memorial services will be held.