The Washington Post

Vivian Perpall

Guest Book
Service Information
Pinckney-Spangler Funeral Home
524 8th Street Northeast
Washington, DC
20002
(202)-544-7720
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
400 D St SE
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebenezer United Methodist Church
400 D St SE
View Map
Vivian Y. Perpall (Age 103)

On October 1, 2019 at the Residence of Thomas Circle Washington, DC. She is survived by Theodore Stanley Hill (Eleanor), Albert E. Hill (Alice); nieces, Alma "Pat" Gray, Leora "Toni" Robinson; a devoted special son, Brendon Lynch; many cousins; great nephews; great- nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. On October 24, 2019 a memorial service will be held at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 400 D St SE from 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. The Reverend Herbert Brisbon officiating.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2019
