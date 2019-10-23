Vivian Y. Perpall (Age 103)
On October 1, 2019 at the Residence of Thomas Circle Washington, DC. She is survived by Theodore Stanley Hill (Eleanor), Albert E. Hill (Alice); nieces, Alma "Pat" Gray, Leora "Toni" Robinson; a devoted special son, Brendon Lynch; many cousins; great nephews; great- nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. On October 24, 2019 a memorial service will be held at the Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 400 D St SE from 9 a.m. until time of service 10 a.m. The Reverend Herbert Brisbon officiating.