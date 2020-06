VIVIAN RICHARD

Loving mother and wife, passed peacefully June 16, 2020, after a protracted illness. She is survived by her husband, David, and daughter, Helen. She will also be lovingly remembered by her large family: mother, two sisters, three brothers, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and great friends.Born in Korea, she moved to the US in 1987 and resided in Virginia. Among her strengths were an artistic attitude, kind soul, green thumb, and love of literature, film, and art.A memorial service will be held July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church in Burke, VA. The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make any donation you can to one of the following organizations: INOVA Schar Cancer Institute: https:// support.inova.org/page/3749 Montessori School of Northern Virginia: https:// www.msnv.org/giving/msnv-fund