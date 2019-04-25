Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIVIAN TEMPLIN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Born in 1921, in Glen Echo Heights, MD, to the late Vivian G. and Blanche Andrew Stovall, Vivian, age 97, died at home in Cincinnati, OH, on January 22, 2019. Beloved wife for 56 years to the late Herman A.Templin. She is survived by her children Helen, John, Alan (Debra) and Steven (Linda); five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a cousin, Caryl Engler. During the Depression she moved to Farmer City, IL. After graduating from the University of IL (BS Home Economics '45), she married Herman and they moved to Woods Hole, MA, before going on to DC and raising their children in Takoma Park and Silver Spring, MD. While active in PTA, Scouting, Home Extension, church and community, she found the time to get her Masters in Library Science from the University of MD. She worked at Trinity College library and later as head of the Graduate Library of Catholic University. After retirement she and Herman moved to Twin Towers Retirement Center in Cincinnati, where she continued to be active in the Episcopal Church (Sr. Warden, Lay Reader, Delegate), community service (voter registration, tax preparation, literacy instructor), and Twin Towers activities (librarian, prayer leader, actress). She deeply loved travel, painting, cooking, sewing and the Arts. Vivian generously donated her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. A Life Celebration Memorial Service was held February 7, 2019 at Twin Towers. Donations in her name may be made to the LEC Foundation Benevolent Fund, 5343 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224.

