

VIVIAN V. THOMAS

December 21,2020 ~ November 19,2020 Formally of Landover, MD succumbed to COVID 19 at Doctors Rehabilitation and Patient Care Center. She lived her final days there due to dementia. Vivian was born and raised in Middleburg, VA. She was a Cardozo High School graduate and a well loved respected Hair Stylist for many years at the exclusive Rhode Island Avenue Plaza Saloon before retirement. She was predeceased by her husband, Adrian Thomas. Survivors her loving and devoted daughter, Coletha Dena Luke, beloved granddaughter, Sakinah Dena Dolan, great-granddaughter, Fallon Dolan, both of Stratford, CT., loving niece, Marian Williams, Nephew, Milton Williams, wife, Sheila and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



