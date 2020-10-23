VIVIAN TIGHE

TIGHE Vivian LaCroix Tighe (Age 94) Vivian LaCroix Tighe of Rockville, Maryland died October 21, 2020, at Georgetown University Hospital. She is the beloved wife of 69 years of Alfred J. Tighe, Jr. (deceased). Loving mother of Mary Elizabeth Tighe (J. Bradley Reese), Claudia LaCroix Tighe (John Stahr) and Michael John Tighe (deceased). Dear grandmother of Sarah Elizabeth Reese (Elliott Rosenblum), Michael Thompson Stahr (Kyra Klontz Stahr), and Eric LaCroix Stahr. Mrs. Tighe is also survived by loving nephews, nieces, and their children, and many friends. Mrs. Tighe was born in Marlborough Massachusetts on September 25, 1926 to Claudio LaCroix and Regina Juneau LaCroix. She was a proud graduate of St. Michael's Academy (Class of 1944), Framingham State Teachers College (now Framingham State University (Class of 1948), and recipient of a Master of Education from the University of Maryland (Class of 1967). From 1948-1951, Mrs. Tighe taught chemistry and home economics at Southborough High School in Southborough MA. She also coached the girls' basketball team; having never played herself due to childhood illness, her fiancée Al Tighe gave her a crash course that led to the championship. On June 23, 1951 she wed Alfred J. Tighe, Jr. also of Marlborough. They made their home in Washington, DC and later in Rockville, Maryland where they raised three children. When her youngest child was school-age, Mrs. Tighe resumed her career teaching home economics and nutrition at Wheaton High School. She spearheaded a new-concept, technical education program at Wheaton for academically challenged young men to develop professional skills in the food service field. This highly successful program resulted in numerous young men "turning their lives around" and becoming food service professionals. When dining in Washington-area restaurants, it was common for chefs, cooks and waiters to visit Mrs. Tighe's table to acknowledge her role in their success. Vivian loved music and found tremendous joy in listening to Big Band vinyls. She and Al loved to dance on Saturday nights, a tradition that she continued in her kitchen until very recently. Assateague Island, Maryland was her most favorite place on earth. The family camped at the National Seashore on the island every summer until they purchased property across the bay. She was delighted to give up the tent but not the beach. Mrs. Tighe was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rockville, Maryland since 1957. Vivian summed up her life as "we had fun," with "we" encompassing all. She had boundless energy, and would sweep in and fill the room. All who had the good fortune to be surrounded by her exuberance for life will sorely miss her. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Historical Chapel, 520 Veirs Mill Rd, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 limitations, both will be private. The family looks forward to a time when we can all gather and celebrate the life of Vivian. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com