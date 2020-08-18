1/
VIVIAN WALTON
1936 - 2020
Vivian Hearn Walton  
On August 13, 2020, Vivian Hearn Walton passed away from heart failure. She was the daughter of Marion and Marjorie Hearn. The wife of the late Charles R. Walton; and beloved mother of Donald K. Meyers (Nola), Kelly T. Meyers (Christine), and the late Timothy B. Meyers; sister of George L Hearn (Peggy); and aunt to Sherrie Hearn Gross. Vivian was also a grandmother to eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She graduated from Northwestern High School in Adelphi, MD in 1955 and attended Strayer Business College. She was a member of the DAR Dolly Madison Chapter, Spotsylvania Chapter and Fort Severn Chapter. She was born in Nashville, TN, on January 22,1936. She has lived in Odenton from 2008 until shortly before her death. Service will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
