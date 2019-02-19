Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIVIAN WATTS.



Vivian A. Watts (Age 94)



Of Great Falls, Virginia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 14, 2019.

Vivian is survived by her daughter, Laura (Charles) McCabe; and sons, Bernard (Pennie) Watts, and Charles (Kimberly) Watts; daughters-in-law Carol Watts and Pamela Watts; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and family friends. Vivian was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Charles, sons Kenneth Watts and Ronald Watts, and grandson David Watts.

Visitations for family and friends will be held at the Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, Virginia, on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 9220 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls, Virginia, on Saturday, February 23, at 11 a.m. Email condolences may be made at