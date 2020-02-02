VIVIEN S. HART (Age 80)
Suddenly passed away on January 18, 2020 surrounded by her family. Vivien was the youngest of eight siblings born to the late James T. and Clara Springs. Predeceased by her ex-husband, Edgar Hart and four siblings, Savatar Springs, Raymond Springs, Anderson Springs and Yvonne Sturdavent. Survived by her four children, Edgar Hart, Jr., Vivette Hart-Finlayson, Robin Hart, and Karin Hart; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita S. Redman and Marie S. Khela; brother, Carlos Springs; and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at The Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, 3000 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20020. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD.