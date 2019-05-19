

Vladimir Pregelj



Born in Slovenia in 1927, Vladimir Nicholas Pregelj "Miro", lived 62 years in Washington DC, where he died May 4, 2019, just one day short of his 92nd birthday. After spending four years in displaced persons camps in Italy after Born in Slovenia in 1927, Vladimir Nicholas Pregelj "Miro", lived 62 years in Washington DC, where he died May 4, 2019, just one day short of his 92nd birthday. After spending four years in displaced persons camps in Italy after WWII , he immigrated to the USA. Vladimir studied economics and received a BA (summa cum laude) at St Joseph's College (Rensselaer, Indiana, 1953) and an MA at Fordham University (New York, 1955). Before he began a long professional career as an economic researcher at the Congressional Research Service of the Library of Congress, 1957-2007, he served two years in the US Army. His professional expertise focused on non-market economies and other policies dealing with U.S. imports. As a private citizen, he was active in the Capitol Hill community (in 1960s), in which he lived more than six decades. He became a footnote in U.S. political history as the foreman of the Watergate grand jury (1972-74).

Vladimir had wide-ranging interests. His heart and talents were in languages poetry, and music. As a young boy, he played accordion and violin, and in his adulthood, guitar. His tenor voice was appreciated in the college glee club and other singing groups. He established his own Slovenian choir, conducting it for 25 years. Intensely Involved in the Slovenian community, he promoted Slovenia's rich cultural traditions and arts in the United States.

He leaves behind his wife, Lea Plut-Pregelj; son Marko; his cousins and their families in Slovenia, and the members of his adoptive family in the United States. A mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 22 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Capitol Hill Chorale or any charities you wish to honor. A gathering of friends in celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He will be buried in Ljubljana, Slovenia.