The Washington Post

VOLNEY WARNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VOLNEY WARNER.
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joseph Gawler's Sons, Inc.
5130 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W.
Washington, DC
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fort Myer Memorial Chapel
Fort Myer, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Volney Frank Warner  
General (Ret.)  

Of McLean, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He is the devoted husband of Belva Janice Warner; father to Victoria Warner, Volney James Warner, Jerry B Warner, and Valerie Walker; and grandfather to Duncan, Brian, and Audrey Walker, as well as Hannah, Valerie, Sara and John Warner. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter 1LT Laura Walker. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Joseph Gawler's Sons, Inc., 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W. (Corner of Harrison Street) Washington, DC on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial services will be held at the Fort Myer Memorial Chapel, Fort Myer, Virginia, on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Note: attendees without military ID should arrive 30 minutes early to process through Post security. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the 1LT Laura Walker Memorial Fund. Details about the memorial fund and directions for making donations can be found at:
 
 
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon