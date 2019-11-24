

Volney Frank Warner

General (Ret.)



Of McLean, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He is the devoted husband of Belva Janice Warner; father to Victoria Warner, Volney James Warner, Jerry B Warner, and Valerie Walker; and grandfather to Duncan, Brian, and Audrey Walker, as well as Hannah, Valerie, Sara and John Warner. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter 1LT Laura Walker. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Joseph Gawler's Sons, Inc., 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, N.W. (Corner of Harrison Street) Washington, DC on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Memorial services will be held at the Fort Myer Memorial Chapel, Fort Myer, Virginia, on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Note: attendees without military ID should arrive 30 minutes early to process through Post security. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the 1LT Laura Walker Memorial Fund. Details about the memorial fund and directions for making donations can be found at: