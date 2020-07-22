1/1
VONNELL LEWIS
Vonnell Devon Lewis  
Died peacefully at home on July 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Vonnell is survived by his wife of 54 years; two children, two grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, step mother and one sister. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25, at Park Road Community Church, NW Washington, DC 20011, during the viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746 at 2 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Park Road Community Church
JUL
25
Interment
02:00 PM
Washington National Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
July 22, 2020
Our condolences to the Lewis family. Lou was just like one of our family. We will miss his smile, laughter and jokes. He has gained his heavenly wings and we know he’s walking around heaven singing. He’s gone but won’t be forgotten. May your family be comforted knowing what an inspiration he was to many. In loving memory the Swann Family and Friends.
James Swann
Friend
July 22, 2020
Lou was like a family member to us. He was a loving caring individual. We’ll miss his smiles, jokes and friendship. He’s gained his heavenly wings and we know he’s walking around around heaven singing in the heavenly choir. RIP our beloved brother and friend. The Swann Family and Friends
James Swann
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
To the best grandfather ever, thank you for always being there when I needed you. I will always remember the lessons the laughter and the love.
Zebedee Williams
Grandchild
July 22, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
