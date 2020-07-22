VONNELL LEWIS



Vonnell Devon Lewis

Died peacefully at home on July 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Vonnell is survived by his wife of 54 years; two children, two grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, step mother and one sister. Family will receive friends on Saturday, July 25, at Park Road Community Church, NW Washington, DC 20011, during the viewing 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Washington National Cemetery, 4101 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD 20746 at 2 p.m.



